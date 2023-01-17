SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCWX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

SecureWorks stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,981.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 209,770 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

