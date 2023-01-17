Seiren Games Network (SERG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,302.07

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 100.9% against the US dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $30,302.07 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seiren Games Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00431203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.30267275 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00748316 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seiren Games Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seiren Games Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.