Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

SHALY remained flat at $15.38 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Shangri-La Asia has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Shangri-La Asia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

