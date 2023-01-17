Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

