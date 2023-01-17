Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Drops By 96.1%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,916. The company has a market cap of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05. Biora Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $292.44.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,860,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.