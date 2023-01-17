Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Grows By 200.0%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:FALC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.71. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

