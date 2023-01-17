Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Declines By 70.7%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,380 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 581,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 154,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 512,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,607. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.