Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 84.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 533,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 153,133 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 129,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

