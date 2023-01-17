Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declines By 84.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

