Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Rises By 238.5%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of GMINF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.62. 57,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 1.20.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

