Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Grows By 258.5%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

Shares of GER traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

