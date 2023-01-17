Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Decreases By 85.7%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.