Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Decreases By 77.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 164,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,762,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,867. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

