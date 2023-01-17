Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Declines By 75.0%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LIVB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,215. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,124,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $3,965,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,093,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.