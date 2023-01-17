Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Expands By 606.8%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 606.8% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 50,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,815. Maris-Tech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

