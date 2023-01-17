Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Expands By 2,081.6%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,200 shares, an increase of 2,081.6% from the December 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

MAYNF stock remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Mayne Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Mayne Pharma Group shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

