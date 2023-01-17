Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 196.8%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 47,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

