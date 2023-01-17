Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Drops By 74.9%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RCS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 128,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

