Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Drops By 74.9%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:RCS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 128,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
