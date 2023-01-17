Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declines By 85.1%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PNFPP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Featured Articles

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

