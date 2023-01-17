Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declines By 85.1%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PNFPP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
