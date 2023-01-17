Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Decreases By 92.9%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in RENN Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

