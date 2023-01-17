Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Price Performance

RSHN traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 8,568,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,510. RushNet has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

RushNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

