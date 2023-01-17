Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Rises By 220.0%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
