Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Rises By 220.0%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.