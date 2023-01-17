Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 98.8%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 48,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,057. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical.

