Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Declines By 94.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,052,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSPG remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

