Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Declines By 94.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,052,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSPG remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
