Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 203.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $358,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,963 shares of company stock worth $527,696. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.