Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.65. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 48,735 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 614,611 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

