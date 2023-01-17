Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.65. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 48,735 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 614,611 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

