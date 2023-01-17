Siena Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Siena Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,808. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $248.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

