Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.1% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,001,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,620,000 after acquiring an additional 71,948 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 95,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

