Signature Wealth Management Group Has $509,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,542,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

