Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 575 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,400,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 140,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

