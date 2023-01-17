Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $11,000.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of SILK traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 525,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several research firms have recently commented on SILK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

