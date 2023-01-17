SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SITIY traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. SITC International has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Get SITC International alerts:

SITC International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.