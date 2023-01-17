Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.60

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2140980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Slam Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Slam by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

