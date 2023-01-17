SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 814.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

SLGWF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 12,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534. SLANG Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About SLANG Worldwide

