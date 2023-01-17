Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

