Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,429 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.70% of Snap-on worth $74,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $249.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

