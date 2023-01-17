Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.13

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $250.13 and last traded at $249.27, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

