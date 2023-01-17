Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($102.17) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($101.09) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €97.00 ($105.43) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Sodexo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Sodexo Announces Dividend

Sodexo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.4017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

