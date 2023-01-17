SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 9,262.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

