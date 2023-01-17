SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SoftBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFBQF opened at $11.36 on Friday. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

