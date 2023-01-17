SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SoftBank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SFBQF opened at $11.36 on Friday. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.21.
SoftBank Company Profile
