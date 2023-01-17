Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $26.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.48) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($32.61) to €27.00 ($29.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

STWRY stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

