Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.18. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 20,773 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,072,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

