SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.21. 104,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 132,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,461.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.