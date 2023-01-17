SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,545,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. SPYR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About SPYR
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.