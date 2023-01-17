SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,545,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. SPYR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

