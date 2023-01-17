Stacks Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $284.93 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

