STAG Industrial, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 190.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 967,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,161. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

