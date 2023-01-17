Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 5.9%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 6,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Stagwell Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

