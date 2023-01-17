Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
SGBLY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,760. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
