Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SGBLY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,760. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

