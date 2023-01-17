Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.1 %

SWK opened at $88.91 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

