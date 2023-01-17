Starname Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Starname has a market cap of $433,239.94 and $1,101.33 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starname has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

